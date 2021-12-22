His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, meeting President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday Image Credit:

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met President of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security.

https://twitter.com/HHShkMohd/status/1473622792864247819?s=20

Welcoming the President and his accompanying delegation, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the UAE’s strong ties and partnership with Angola in various fields. Sheikh Mohammed also expressed the UAE’s keenness to identify opportunities to reinforce cooperation in areas of mutual interest that can contribute to the development of both countries.

Focus areas

Key focuses of the meeting included the opportunities offered by Angola, which the UAE sees as an important investment destination, and greater collaboration between the two countries in the metals sector and the development of infrastructure and the digital economy. The meeting also highlighted the exceptional growth of trade between the two countries in recent years.

Both sides stressed the importance of developing further mechanisms to increase bilateral trade and investment including information exchange on trade opportunities and investment prospects, services provided to the private sectors of both countries to promote economic cooperation, and technical collaboration in digital transformation. The discussion also touched on regional and global developments, international cooperation for advancing sustainable development, and opportunities emerging from Expo. A number of ministers from both countries also attended the meeting.

Memorandums of Understanding

Sheikh Mohammed and the Angolan President witnessed the exchange of a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in various vital fields, including energy, transportation and digital transformation.