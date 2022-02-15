Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Expo 2020 Dubai.
“Today, I have received Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at Expo Dubai-a visit that paves the way for a new phase of cooperation and strategic partnership between the UAE and Turkey. We see great prospects in our economic and development ties with Turkey, and I am optimistic that our two countries can drive the region towards great stability and prosperity,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed and the Turkish President discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and peoples.
The Vice President welcomed Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to the UAE and expressed his wish that the visit would promote Emirati-Turkish relations to greater heights.
The Turkish President, who arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday on a two-day official visit to the UAE, expressed his country’s keenness to take its ties of friendship and cooperation with the UAE to higher levels.