Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum signing the UAE Declaration on the Arabic Language on Sunday at the Arabic Language Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday attended the first edition of the Arabic Language Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two-day summit kicked off at Expo’s Dubai Exhibition Centre under the theme ‘Bridging Cultures. Connecting Civilizations’.

Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Accompanied by the Secretary-General of Arab League and Arab Ministers of Culture, I attended the Arabic language summit at the Dubai Expo, which is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Youth in the country. Arabic language deserves many summits given it its beauty, comprehensiveness.”

UAE declaration

He added: “I also witnessed the signing of the UAE Declaration on the Arabic Language. We declare our commitment to it as it is the language of our identity, culture and sciences.”

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the summit is attended by VIPs, experts and academics to discuss important topics through a series of panel discussions and workshops.

Keeping pace with the times

Participants in a dialogue session entitled ‘National Policies for the Arabic Language’ stressed the importance of collaborations to develop strategies and policies that achieve practical results in making the Arabic language a renewable language and keeping pace with the requirements of the times.

Speakers at the session included Dr Salem bin Muhammad Al Malik, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr Ali bin Tamim, President of the Abu Dhabi Centre for the Arabic Language, Dr Ibrahim bin Muhammad Abanmi, Advisor to the King Salman International Complex for the Arabic language, Dr Kamel Abdel Jalil, Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters in Kuwait, and Ambassador Khaled Fath Al-Rahman, Supervisor of the Partnerships and International Cooperation Sector, Director of Civilization Dialogue at ISESCO.

Dr Al Malik said: “It is incumbent upon us, as specialists in the Arabic language, to adopt a language policy to bring it into the world and foresee its future for the younger generations.”

Promoting Arabic

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Culture and Youth at the summit.

The MoU aims to align all local and federal entities in the UAE to develop projects and initiatives that expand the use of the Arabic language. The agreement was signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth and ALC Chairman Dr Ali bin Tamim.

The MoU will see the two entities coordinate efforts to support teaching and learning the Arabic language; design and implement research projects; and collaborate more closely to compile and issue the UAE National Reading Index, in collaboration with other relevant entities.

Joint committee

The agreement also called for the formation of a joint committee to propose policies and legislation before the Advisory Council for the Arabic Language – a subsidiary of the Prime Minister’s Office and the competent authority to discuss such policies and support efforts to guard the advancements made by the Arabic language. The council is tasked with coordinating federal entities and private institutions in the emirate.