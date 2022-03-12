Dubai: The Philippines Pavilion, ‘Bangkóta’, is inviting visitors to savour Filipino dishes and join activities promoting a healthy lifestyle in the run up to the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai at the end of this month.
“Visitors to the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkóta’ will savour a curated menu of the Philippines most flavourful dishes with a new twist,” organisers said. Bangkóta is the name of Philippines Pavilion as it is shaped like a bangkóta—the ancient term for ‘coral reef’ in the Tagalog language.
Filipino kitchen
Organisers said: “Participating restaurants from the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE) as well as food outlets, including Razon’s, Flavors and Philippines Pavilion’s very own Mangrove Café, will share some of their offerings for their ‘Bangkóta Meals’ to enjoy a taste of delicious Filipino food at discounted prices that will transport visitors to the kitchens of the Philippines.”
Rolly Brucales, vice chairman of LFBE and managing partner of Off The Hook (OTH), told Gulf News: “In the almost past six months, we have showcased the best of Filipino culture to the world. Before we say goodbye to Expo 2020, I would like to invite everyone again to come and taste the best dishes from the Philippines. This is something that they should not miss.”
Active lifestyle
Aside from gustatory delights, organisers at the Philippines Pavilion said they are also organising “a string of events that push a healthier, active lifestyle”. Fitness enthusiasts and marathon lovers are invited to join and take part in the grand finale of the highly-successful ‘Run the World’ series at Expo. The marathon, spearheaded by the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) – Dubai chapter, will witness runners from the Philippines alongside four other participating countries on March 26 at 7am.
The UAP-Dubai Chapter together with the Filipino International Triathletes will also be holding the ‘Bangkota’ Fitfest Finale on March 19 at 10am, in preparation for the marathon.