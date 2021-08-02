Expo 2020 Dubai's inclusive dining experience boasts more than 200 food and beverage outlets, and among them are 20-plus award-winning chefs, including Rohit Ghai and his authentic Indian delicacies (pictured) from his restaurant, Kutir. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: There is a table at the World’s Greatest Show for every visitor – from the picky eaters and foodies in search of pocket-friendly eateries to those with adventurous palates. Among 200-plus food and beverage outlets are more than 20 award-winning chefs representing restaurants that have earned Michelin stars. The global audience of the World Expo will be sure to find an inclusive dining experience.

“It’s universally agreed that one of the best ways to discover a country is by sampling its cuisine, and at Expo 2020, visitors are able to eat their way around the world without leaving the UAE,” said Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Visitor Experience Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Whether you’re curious about the latest dining trends or looking to indulge in what’s tantalising the taste buds of food fanatics around the world, Expo 2020 is a dining destination in its own right, featuring some of the world’s most celebrated chefs as well as up-and-coming homegrown concepts seeking to make their mark on the international food scene. Many of the 191 participating countries will also be serving authentic dishes and drinks at their pavilions.”

Star-studded chefs in the kitchen

Restaurant concepts unique to Expo will make their debut at the fair, two of which are American ‘Gypsy Chef’ David Myers’ Adrift Burger Bar and Armenian-American chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s The National Bar & Dining Rooms. While Myers’ eatery is focused on bringing the best of classic American fast food, Zakarian is bringing the bistro experience from breakfast to dinner.

Adrift Burger Bar will be a a brand new restaurant concept by Chef David Myers at Expo. Image Credit: Supplied

Even health-conscious diners can look forward to Matthew Kenney’s plant-based restaurant concept, interpreting your American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern favourites with plant alternatives. Experience the delights of Thai street food at Long Chim, a restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef David Thompson.

Moving further south of Asia, Indian cuisine at Expo 2020 is graced by renowned chef Rohit Ghai, whose restaurant Kutir (meaning ‘a small cottage’ in Sanskrit) will take visitors on a journey to the forests and jungles of the Indian countryside.

A bowl of Thai street food from Long Chim restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef David Thompson Image Credit: Supplied

There is also African-Japanese fusion cuisine to be had, thanks to Mory Sacko and his French techniques to whip up the signature combination he is known for.

International delights from sourdough bread to Korean barbeque

Another first for the Expo food scene is the Burrata Bar by the famed Italian restaurant Scarpetta, which takes its name from the phrase ‘fare la scarpetta’, Italian for savouring a meal to the last bite. Besides this cheesy spread, bread aficionados will revel in the doughnuts and gluten-free and sourdough breads from London-based bakery Bread Ahead.

If you’re in the mood for some Korean barbeque or Japanese robatayaki, then both are up for a bite in the form of a fusion concept at the world fair. Mediterranean offerings will be covered by Beirut’s neighbourhood restaurant, Baron, and a Taste of Gulf food concept that ties together Arabian Gulf cuisines.

London-based bakery Bread Ahead's Bakery School is bringing doughnuts and gluten-free and sourdough breads. Image Credit: Supplied

Food from across the expansive African continent will be housed in the Alkebulan (African) Dining Hall, a bespoke concept curated by former opera singer-turned-restaurateur Alexander Smalls.

Talabat’s cloud kitchen with robots and local favourites

A state-of-the-art cloud kitchen means delivery robots and robot servers. These kitchens will do all the cooking for their vendors just as Talabat, Expo’s official food delivery platform, plans to dispatch a fleet of riders from its own.

Those who would prefer not to venture out of their comfort zone can find these UAE-based eateries on site:

Arabian Tea House

Dampa Seafood Grill

Lebanese stalwart Al Reef Bakery

Hanon Feras Sweets

Ravi Restaurant

Maraheb Yemeni Restaurant

Chicken Tikka Inn

Al Farwania Restaurant

Sarouja Restaurant & Café

Dedicated restaurants or cafes stationed within country pavilions are also a great start for tending to your international cravings.