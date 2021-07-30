Dubai: Emirates airline is offering complementary Expo 2020 day passes to passengers. Travellers flying with the airline to Dubai between October 1 and March 31, 2022, will get one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in a booking.
"Use your ticket to enjoy Expo 2020 on any day you choose. Just passing through? If your connection in Dubai is more than six hours, you can still claim a free Expo 2020 day pass," said Emirates on its website.
UAE’s civil aviation regulator recently issued a directive confirming that all Expo-bound exhibitors, their representatives and other visitors will be allowed entry into the country.