Dubai Ruler briefed on components of the pavilion, held under the theme ‘Voyage of Life’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visiting Algeria Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday toured the Algeria Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE’s innovative initiatives and ambitious vision have enabled it to make key contributions to shaping the world’s future. The UAE’s visionary plans have helped the nation take major developmental strides and create vast improvements in people’s lives.

He added that Expo gives participating nations an opportunity to showcase their history and heritage, as well as their expertise and innovation that are contributing to creating a better future. Expo reflects Dubai’s and the UAE’s ethos of global cooperation, which has seen it forging partnerships with various countries and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

‘Voyage of Life’

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the components of the Algeria Pavilion, which under the theme of ‘Voyage of Life’ showcases the country’s heritage and history and its vision for the future.

The pavilion, located in the Mobility District at Expo, features a golden lattice gateway symbolising a portal to Algeria’s culture, history and future. The pavilion is modelled on the ‘casbah’ or white fortress buildings found in the city of Algiers.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the major projects currently being implemented in Algeria, mainly in the renewable energy sector, which holds immense potential for growth, especially in solar and wind energy. Sheikh Mohammed also learned about Algeria’s various natural resources and infrastructure projects.