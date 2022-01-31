Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Vice President met the Israeli President in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
“Israel’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, along with more than 190 countries, provides opportunities for countries across the world to explore cooperation in various fields,” Sheikh Mohammed said, welcoming President Isaac Herzog, who is on his first official visit to the UAE.
The global event seeks to shape a better future for humanity based on peaceful coexistence and sharing of expertise and resources.
The discussions touched on various regional and international developments, issues of common concern, and international efforts to accelerate the pace of global recovery.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.