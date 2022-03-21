Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday met with His Royal Highness Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who is currently visiting the UAE to attend his country’s national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg explored new avenues to enhance bilateral relations and discussed potential partnerships to advance the mutual interests of the two countries.
The meeting, which took place at the Luxembourg pavilion at Expo, was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed also toured the Luxembourg pavilion located within the Opportunity District. Under the theme of ‘Resourceful Luxembourg’, the country’s pavilion highlights its diversity, connectivity, enterprising spirit, commitment to sustainability and natural beauty.
Sheikh Mohammed also met with Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia, at his country’s pavilion. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and the Estonian President discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation especially in digital governance and digital economy. They also explored greater collaboration between the two countries in future industries, e-services and other advanced sectors.
Sheikh Mohammed also toured the Estonian pavilion. Located in the Mobility District, the Estonian pavilion showcases the nation’s e-services and e-governance. The pavilion presents the e-solutions the country has embraced and showcases it as a lab where new ideas can be tested and start-ups can be launched.