Man City attacker Riyad Mahrez poses in the new training kit with the Expo 2020 Dubai logo. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Manchester City has unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai as the Club’s new Training Kit Partner ahead of the opening of the unmissable global event this Friday. Expo 2020 branding will appear on City’s men’s and women’s training kits for the 2021/22 season.

Expo 2020 runs from 1st October 2021, inviting visitors from around the world to experience a journey of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

Global audience

Over 190 countries will come together to showcase technology, culture and sport, and celebrate the values of innovation, sustainability and diversity to a global audience.

Manchester City will host daily football sessions at the Expo site, led by dedicated City coaching staff who will apply the same training methodology used by the teams on the training pitches in Manchester. Representatives from the Club and wider City Football Group network will also take part in bespoke Expo events over the coming months.

In addition to the training kit, Expo 2020 branding will also appear across the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy training facilities, as well as featuring on City’s content and digital platforms. Expo 2020 is also an official partner of the Manchester City esports team and features on the front of the esports kit.

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer for City Football Group, said: “We are delighted to unveil Expo 2020 Dubai as Manchester City’s new training kit partner. This partnership will integrate Expo 2020 as a core part of every training session and matchday as our teams challenge for success this season.

“Expo 2020 showcases values of innovation and sustainability that we wholeheartedly embrace at Manchester City. We are very excited to collaborate and partner with an event that will be truly spectacular, global and transformational.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcoms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Today’s announcement of the deepening in our relationship with Manchester City builds on the exciting exchange of ideas and new opportunities we have shared with the Club since we launched the partnership in June. With Manchester City’s expanded involvement in our event programming across the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are thrilled to be able to offer daily coaching sessions with Club representatives as part of our exciting public events schedule, cementing the importance of sport as a vehicle to help us connect the world together.

Inspire fans

“Becoming the Club’s new Training Kit Partner will massively accentuate the ability of Expo 2020 Dubai to engage and inspire fans around the globe by inviting them to share in the excitement of what this unique World Expo will offer, which we sum up as ‘Join the Making of a New World’.”

Reflecting the global nature of Expo 2020 and its participants, as well as the diverse, multicultural population of the UAE, this partnership will also be amplified around the world through the City Football Group network, with exciting local activations planned at a number of City’s sister clubs, including Mumbai City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F. Marinos.