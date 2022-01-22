Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met on Saturday Teo Chee Hean, Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in his country’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai.
During the meeting, the two officials explored ways to enhance bilateral relations, especially within the framework of the agreement signed between the two nations in 2019 to promote cooperation, mainly in investment and trade.
They also discussed various issues of mutual interest including global efforts to speed up recovery to reach pre-pandemic levels.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as other ministers and senior officials.