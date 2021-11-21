Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, accompanied by Hala Badri, director-general of the authority, visited the Japan and China pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.
During her visit, Sheikha Latifa was briefed on the components of these pavilions and what they offer in terms of creativity and innovations in various societal, cultural, environmental, and technological aspects.
During her visit to the Japanese pavilion, Sheikha Latifa met Akihiko Nakajima, Japanese Ambassador to the UAE; Noboru Sekiguchi, Consul General; Tomiyasu Nakamura, Commissioner General; and Isao Ando, director of the pavilion. Sheikha went through the vision of the pavilion that portrayed a unique aspect associated with every visitor, taking them on a personal journey into Japan’s history, culture and future aspirations using advanced and innovative technologies to tell an engaging story.
China Pavilion
At China Pavilion, Sheikha Latifa met Li Xuhang, Consul General of China; Zhang Shen Feng, Commissioner General; and a group of Chinese officials, and discussed collaborations opportunities in the fields of culture, design and creativity. During her tour, she was also briefed about China’s achievements in the fields of information technology, modern transportation, artificial intelligence and various technological innovations.