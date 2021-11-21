Dubai: Lucky visitors to the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai stand a chance to win free air tickets to India.
India Pavilion has tied up with Air India Express (AIE) for the promotional offer for visitors who fly into Dubai on the low budget carrier’s flights.
AIE is the official travel partner of the pavilion. Passengers who have flown and are visiting Expo 2020 can deposit their coupon (boarding passes) at the airline’s kiosk at India Pavilion.
Every month, two lucky winners stand a chance to win free round trip tickets to any city in India where the carrier operates.
Meanwhile, the India Pavilion crossed 350,000 visitors in the first 50 days of the world’s greatest show.
“The #IndiaPavilion is buzzing with attendees every passing day. More than 3,50,000 visitors have now set foot at the pavilion within just 50 days,” the pavilion tweeted on Saturday night.
India Pavilion is dynamic with the participation of different Indian states. The state that is in focus now is Maharashtra.
The state has divided its participation into 12 sub-themes aligning with the broader themes of the Expo – Businesses of the Future, Visioning Mumbai in 2025, Resource Security, Magnetic Maharashtra, Building pathways to prosperity, Hyper Mobility, Connecting India and the World, Fashion Forward, Future Workforce, Resiliency and Climate Change, Stronger Together and Bollywood and Beyond.