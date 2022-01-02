Dubai: The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is set to showcase the investment opportunities in the region as the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai gears up to host the ‘J&K Week’ starting on Monday.
As part of the week, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of J&K along with other government officials from the UT will hold various meetings and invite global investors to invest across key sectors such as tourism, handloom, handicraft, and food processing, among others.
The J&K delegation led by the LG will participate in various bilateral meetings during the week. A speech on ‘Development after UT’ will be hosted on January 6 where the LG will talk about the initiatives taken by the Government of J&K in ensuring growth across different sectors. Given the prominence of J&K as a tourist destination, the UT will also participate in a joint session with India’s Ministry of Tourism on January 12.
Senior officials
The J&K Week will also be attended by dignitaries including Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, chief secretary, UT J&K; Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS, principal secretary, Industries and Commerce, UT of J&K; Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, secretary, Tourism, UT J&K; Mehmood Ahmad Shah, director, Industries, Kashmir; Ghulam Nabi Yatoo, director, Tourism, Kashmir; Vivekanand Rai, director, Tourism, Kashmir; and Bakshi Javed Humayun, director SKICC, UT of J&K; among other officials.
The J&K Week will conclude on January 13.