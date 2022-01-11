Dubai: India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwas (World Hindi Day) on January 10 to commemorate the significance of Hindi language.
The event was organised by Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Various cultural performances and Hindi poetry recitation by the Indian expat community in Dubai were held as a part of the event.
Artists from Suriname Pavilion also participated in the event. The event was attended by Amrish Mankoe, Deputy Commissioner General, Suriname Pavilion; Uttam Chand, Consul - Visa and Consular Services at the Indian Consulate; Urdu poet Dr Zubair Farooq, and others.
Hindi is one of the two official languages of India. The language got its name from the Persian word ‘Hind’, meaning ‘land of the Indus River’. Hindi is also the third official language after Arabic and English adopted by the judicial department of Abu Dhabi. While Hindi is widely known by Indians, it is predominantly spoken in northern, western and northeastern states of India.