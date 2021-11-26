The concert, part of the Infinite Nights series, will celebrate 20 years of star's success

Iconic singer Alicia Keys will light up Expo 2020 Dubai as she has been revealed to be the first international artist to perform as part of the Infinite Nights series on December 10.

The ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ singer will perform at the Al Wasl Plaza and will also debut her new double album, ‘Keys’.

The show will be live-streamed around the world and will be held under the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome. The concert with celebrate 20 years of 15-time Grammy winner Keys’ musical success and guests can expect new arrangements of her biggest hits, as well as fresh material.

“Performing in Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series is going to be such an incredible experience,” Keys said in a statement. “I’m so excited to share such a beautifully unique and special performance on the eve of the release of my new album ‘Keys’ with the world. ‘Keys’ is all about letting go of anything that holds you back and breaking through the invisible ceilings above us! It perfectly reflects Expo’s values. I cannot wait to unlock this new universe with you.”

According to a statement, the live show will feature Keys’ classic songs as well as tracks from the new double album. Side A’s ‘Originals’ features the star’s acclaimed piano sound, while side B’s ‘Unlocked’ showcases more intense, upbeat sounds.

Lubna Haroun, vice president, Moment-Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “After the incredible success of our Arab artists in October and November, we are excited to bring Alicia Keys to Expo 2020 to headline our Infinite Nights series. Expo 2020 and Alicia share the belief that people’s creativity and diversity should be celebrated, that everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and shine. We are looking forward to a show that inspires and delights our audiences.”

Don’t miss it!

Alicia Keys will perform on December 10 from 10pm at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai. Visitors are advised to arrive early.