The world’s biggest South Indian music festival is set to bring 15 artists to Expo 2020 Dubai on January 22.
The music acts will take to the stage at Jubilee Park for seven hours of non-stop entertainment.
The HIT Music Festival 2020 was a major success when it took place at Sharjah Expo Centre in February 2020.
Kicking off the event this year is Suchetha Satish, a 16-year-old star who made headlines when she was 12 for breaking a Guinness World Record by singing in 102 languages.
After her, Bengaluru-based contemporary Carnatic rock band Trilok will enthral audiences.
Other acts to look forward to include rock/blues trio Rock Paper Scissors; singer, poet and social media sensation Arya Dhayal; playback singer and composer Sachin Warrier; playback singer, Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, who has more than 1,000 songs in her repertoire; playback singer and music producer Kannamangalam Sreekumar Harisankar, popularly known as KS Harisankar; actress and singer Remya Nambeesan; and Harish Sivaramakrishnan, the lead vocalist of popular rock band, Agam. DJ Savio from Kerala will be the closing act.
The HIT Music Festival at Expo 2020 Dubai takes place at Jubilee Park from 5pm on January 22. Admission to the show is free for all Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders but concert goers are advised to arrive early.