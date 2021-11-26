Dubai: Award-winning artist Meesha Shafi is all set to perform live on the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday, November 28.
Shafi is a globally recognised Pakistani-Canadian artist, known for her modelling, acting and music over the course of an illustrious career spanning 21 years and still counting.
Her avant-garde music, in particular, has gained her recognition from fans and critics across the world. Just last year, her nostalgic yet fresh renditions of Nazia Hassan’s Boom Boom and Amir Khusro’s poem Sakal Ban had fans of all ages humming to the classics again. More recently, her single Hot Mango Chutney Sauce, released in September this year, was a critical and commercial success in Pakistan. It was also featured on BBC Radio Live Asian Network’s ‘Song of the Week’.
Shafi’s performance at Expo 2020 Dubai will be her first major live act in nearly a year-and-a-half. Fans from across the world once again have the chance to come together to enjoy Shafi’s powerful vocal performances and her charismatic on-stage presence.