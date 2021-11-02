K-Pop group Highlight. Image Credit: Supplied

Following a long break from performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean pop stars who are set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai this month are grateful for the chance to get back on stage again.

Boy band Highlight, who debuted in 2009 and used to be known as Beast, and singer Punch will perform at the Jubilee Park on November 12 during the Kite: K-POP in the Emirates festival that starts at 5pm.

The event is organised by the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE and The Korea Creative Content Agency to celebrate the 50th UAE National Day. It will also include a virtual performance by popular boy band BTOB, girl group LABOUM and boy group LUMINOUS.

Singer Punch.

Highlight, known for songs such as ‘Fiction’ and ‘Mystery’, say they can’t wait for their first UAE concert.

“We have been to many overseas concerts since our first debut, but it was our first time visiting here in Dubai and UAE,” a statement from the group read. “First of all, we are extremely happy to meet fans in the UAE for the first time. Moreover, it is an honour to show K-Pop performances on a big stage like the Dubai Expo 2020.”

They also mentioned that they have a lot planned for their career after the members Yoon Doojun, Yang Yoseop, Lee Gikwang and Son Dongwoon completed their mandatory military service.

“In the second half of this year, I think [we] will probably focus on our personal activities. Doojun is filming a drama, Gikwang is working on entertainment and music, and Yoseop is taking a break after finishing his solo album activities in September this year, and Dongwoon is also spending time filming entertainment and working on music,” the statement added.

Soloist artist Punch, best known for singing tracks for K-Dramas, said she’s happy to fulfil her promise to fans that she’d return to Dubai to perform.

“I have been working hard on my songs to show you a better performance when it’s time to meet the fans face to face,” she said in a statement. “I was disappointed that I had fewer opportunities to meet my fans after COVID-19. It’s my second visit since my first visit to Dubai two years ago, and I had a lot of good memories. I’m looking forward to this concert even more!”

Don’t miss it!