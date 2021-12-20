For Bollywood music fans, Christmas cheer will come early as top singers from India gear up to perform at the Expo 2020 Dubai stage on December 22 at 8pm. It’s a free concert as long as you are armed with an Expo 2020 entry ticket.
Singers including AR Rahman, Hariharan, Haricharan Seshadri, Javed Ali, and Jonita Gandhi are all preparing to hit the Jubilee Stage at the venue this Wednesday.
Dubai-based singer Benny Dayal, who has sung hits including ‘Badtameez Dil’, will also regale his fans with his biggest chart toppers. Singer Ranjit Barot will also join the fabulously talented gang. Another talent who will bolster the line-up is singer and actress Andrea Maria Jeremiah. The concert will just not be limited to Hindi chart-busters, you can expect a robust rendition of South Indian hits too.
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is no stranger to Expo 2020 Dubai. He has already performed to a full house with his all-women Firdaus Orchestra and his latest concert is a testament to singers that he has earlier collaborated with successfully.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, AR Rahman spoke highly about his all-women Firdaus Orchestra, who showcased their compositions at the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.
“We wanted to encourage women from this region … Dubai is opening its arms to different philosophies, arts, music. It’s a sign of liberation and it’s a great statement coming from Reem Al Hashimi [Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau],” said Rahman ahead of the high-profile opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai.
The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ composer, who is often dubbed as the Mozart of Madras and has been a formidable agent of change in the Indian musical landscape, shepherded 50 women musicians from the Middle East to fuse styles and genres.
His latest concert will be a mix of Bollywood pop music, South Indian melodies, and off-beat sounds.