Indian composer, singer and lyricist Ilaiyaraaja will grace the Jubilee Stage at the Expo 2020 Dubai with a special, “once-in-a-lifetime concert” on March 5.
Ilaiyaraaja, 78, is considered to be one of the greatest Indian musicians of all time, having composed more than 7,000 songs and film scores for more than 1,400 movies. He is a stage veteran and has performed at more than 20,000 concerts.
The musician has been awarded five National Film Awards — three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score.
In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India, and in 2018 he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.
After over four decades working in music, the composer is still innovating.
Ilaiyaraaja recently announced a sequel to his popular 1986 Indian-Western fusion album ‘How to Name It?’.
“In films, there are sequels, right? There is a Part I, Part II, Part III. ‘Superman I’, ‘Superman 2’, ‘Superman 3’ or a ‘Batman 1,2,3,4.’ I had a thought as to why such a thing should not happen in music. Therefore, ‘How to Name it 2?’ is going to come soon,” IANS reported him as saying on February 21.
Don’t miss it!
Ilaiyaraaja will perform at the Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai, on March 5 at 9pm. Entry is free to those with an Expo 2020 Dubai pass.