Filipina music sensation Gigi De Lana will bring her stellar vocals to the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 12.
The concert, in partnership with the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry, is part of her ‘Domination’ tour that will see the singer perform in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain as well. Her band The Gigi Vibes will also be accompanying her.
De Lana has been on a high in the past year; she released chart-topping single ‘Sakalam’, starred opposite Gerald Anderson in her first series ‘Hello, Heart’, released her debut album, and performed at the 1MX Music Festival in Dubai in December 2021.
Joining De Lana is her band The Gigi Vibes, composed of Jon Cruz (musical director, keyboard), Jake Manalo (bass), Julius Traqueña (guitar) and Romeo Marquez (drums).
Fans of the star and the group will also get a chance to see them in person at a meet and greet at Al Ghurair Centre on March 11 at 7pm.
Earlier it was announced that De Lana and The Gigi Vibes would perform at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi on March 18.
The powerhouse vocalist will perform live for two hours at the concert in the UAE capital that will showcase “her best versions of OPM [original Pilipino music] and international songs.”
De Lana is a 25-year-old actress, singer and model who first rose to fame as a contestant on reality singing competition ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’. She later made her movie debut in 2020’s ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’.
Don’t miss it!
The ‘Domination’ concert will take place on March 12 from 6-7pm at Jubilee Stage, Expo 2020 Dubai, and is free for those with entry passes. Gigi De Lana and her band will also perform at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi on March 18 from 7-9pm. Doors open at 4pm. Tickets are available online and start from Dh80.