Filipino pop rock band Ben&Ben have had to postpone their concert at Expo 2020 Dubai that was scheduled for January 27 “due to unforeseen circumstances”.
“A new date for the concert will be announced soon across our social media channels,” a statement from Expo 2020 Dubai read on January 25. Ben&Ben were set to premiere a new track called ‘Comets’ during their concert.
An official statement was also posted on Ben&Ben’s Instagram and Twitter, citing COVID-19 as the cause of the postponement.
“After much discussion and consultation, it is with deep regret we announce that we will have to postpone our performance at the Expo Dubai 2020 this January 27, 2022, due to Covid cases within the band and our team,” the post read. “We understand how this will come as a disappointment to many of you who were looking forward to meeting us there, but we as a band decided it to be the best decision in the interest of everyones’ health to postpone the performance. We humbly ask for your kind understanding as those of us affected recover from Covid.”
The group said they’d work to regain their health before getting back on stage.
“Thank you so much, Liwanag [light], for your patience and understanding,” they added.
The nine-member group, which was formerly known as The Benjamins, was formed in 2015. They’re led by twins Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin Guico and they’ve gained fame for their folksy and vibrant tunes such as ‘Pagtingin’, ‘Maybe the Night’ and ‘Araw-araw’, among others.
They’re incredibly popular in the Philippine, and in 2020 and 2021 they took the top spot as the number one most streamed Filipino artist on streaming app Spotify.