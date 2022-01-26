Dubai-based Filipino singer-songwriter Jerome Deligero is about to have some of his biggest dreams realised.

He’s the opening act for multiple Grammy Award-winning musician Jacob Collier’s first performance in Dubai on January 29, and not only that, he’ll be taking the stage at one of the most important venues in the city right now — Expo 2020 Dubai.

Jacob Collier. Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s a special opportunity for a self-professed fan of Collier, an innovative UK artist known for his eclectic genre-bending style.

“I cannot believe this is happening. I’m still processing that I’m opening for Jacob,” Deligero told Gulf News over email. “I am such a fan! I first fell in love with his debut album ‘In My Room’ then carried on to be amazed by his understanding and analysis of music. The man is a genius, respected by musicians around the world. How could I not be a fan?”

Ahead of his gig, Deligero tells us more about his music journey and future plans.

Jerome Deligero. Image Credit: Courtesy of Claudia Cordova Zignago

How did the opportunity arise to be the opening act?

A man called Alex Tombrink — the local music scene’s hero. He is working on bringing acts from all over the globe to the Dubai Expo 2020. He just thought I was the right fit to open for Jacob and somehow believed in me. Alex has done so much for me and is a very big reason why I am pursuing music professionally.

How did you start your journey in music?

I was raised in a Christian household and church was a very big part of my life. My father was the musical director for my church; leading and teaching the band how to play music. I never found much interest in music as a child until I turned 13. I then started playing in the church band; my journey never stopped. I’ve been playing music for almost 11 years and as cheesy as this may sound, I’m confident music will be a part of my life forever.

What are your inspirations?

My inspirations are the musicians around me. The local music scene is full of amazing talents and people. Looking at the work my fellow colleagues are putting into their craft, their business, their passion. It just inspires me to push the boundaries of what I’m capable of — as a musician and most importantly, as a person.

Jerome Deligero. Image Credit: Courtesy of Mahmoud Essam

How would you describe your music?

If I were to label my music with a genre, it would be indie folk/pop. The real highlight of my music is the writing. The music and melody are only there to support the lyrics.

Are you planning to release any new music or albums in the future?

Yes! I am planning to release a few singles this year. I currently only have my debut single ‘Grow’ on streaming platforms but I am planning to change that very soon!

Don’t miss it!