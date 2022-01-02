The much-anticipated concert featuring Sukhwinder Singh live at Expo 2020 Dubai has been cancelled by the organisers.
The news was confirmed by Expo 2020 across its social media platforms, even as Global Village announced it was shutting down due to adverse weather conditions.
“We regret to inform our visitors that due to unforeseen circumstances, the Sukhwinder Singh concert originally scheduled for 2 January at the Jubilee Park at Expo 2020 Dubai will be postponed,” the official statement read, while adding that a new date for the concert will be announced soon.
The statement further read: “Across the six months of Expo, scheduled events and performances will occasionally be cancelled or postponed for various reasons. However, we would like to reassure you there are many exciting things to see and do at Expo 2020 Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming you to a safe and secure event.”
The Bollywood singer is a popular name in the Indian film industry, having song some of the biggest hits over actor Shah Rukh Khan’s career, including ‘Chaiyan Chaiyan’, ‘Dard-E-Disco’, ‘Haule Haule’, ‘Marjaani Marjaani’ and ‘Chak De India’.
Meanwhile, due to the wet weather that has swept across the UAE this past weekend, family attraction Global Village also announced earlier on the day that it would remain closed “due to adverse weather conditions and high winds,” and would reopen on Monday.