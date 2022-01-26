A concert by Egyptian rock band Cairokee set to take place on January 30 at Expo 2020 Dubai has had to be cancelled.
“A new date will be announced soon across our social media channels,” a statement from the venue read.
No reason has been provided for the cancellation, however, Expo 2020 Dubai said that “across the six months of Expo, scheduled events and performances will occasionally be cancelled or moved for various reasons... we would like to reassure you there are many exciting things to see and do at Expo 2020 Dubai.”
Cairokee, who have performed in Dubai before, have no made any mention of the cancellation on their own social media accounts so far.
The group, made up of members Amir Eid, Sherif El Hawary, Tamer Hashem, Sherif Mostafa and Adam El Alfy, was formed in 2003 and gained prominence thanks to their revolutionary lyrics and songs. Their name combines the words Cairo and karaoke.