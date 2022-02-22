Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is bringing his ‘Da-bangg – The Tour Reloaded’ to the UAE once again, with the actor performing at Expo 2020 Dubai on February 25, accompanied by a galaxy of stars.
Joining the actor at the DEC Arena at the event will be actress Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma, singers Guru Randhawa and Kamaal Khan and host and actor Maniesh Paul.
Khan, who has performed on numerous occasions in the UAE, most recently took his successful ‘Da-bangg’ tour to Riyadh in December, where he was joined by Shilpa Shetty Kundra as well. According to official numbers, the show saw a crowd of close to 80,000 people in attendance.
While the list of stars joining Khan in Dubai is similar to that in Riyadh, the new additions are Patani, who has worked with the actor in ‘Bharat’ and ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, and Hedge, who is working with the 56-year-old in the upcoming ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Also joining them is Sinha, who has starred with Khan in the 'Dabangg' film franchise.
Punjabi singer Randhawa, who performed at the Global Village earlier this month, is a natural inclusion to the concert considering Khan most recently starred in his music video ‘Main Chala’, which also featured the vocals of Romanian singer and the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The song was presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Salman Khan Films.
Khan will also be returning to the UAE in May as the official host of the International Indian Film Academy or the IIFA Awards, which will take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on the 20 and 21 of the month.
Meanwhile, those of you who can’t wait that long to see their idol can catch the actor at ‘Da-bangg – The Tour Reloaded’ at Expo 2020 Dubai. Tickets to the concert at DEC Arena start from Dh50.