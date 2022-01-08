Amitabh Bachchan in the campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has added his star power to a new advertising campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Released in India and the UAE, the advertisement unites Bachchan, a concept and composition by poet and writer Prasoon Joshi, the CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, and music direction by composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan.

Shankar Mahadevan. Image Credit: IANS

The Expo 2020 Dubai campaign highlights the range of experiences on offer at Expo 2020 Dubai, such as Al Wasl dome — the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world — its 192 country pavilions and the daily performances.

Mahadevan said in a statement: “When we began working on this project, the biggest challenge was to be able to truly convey the essence of Expo 2020 Dubai. We wanted it to be purposeful, but also playful and fun, catering to people of all ages and interests. While many around the world continue to face challenges, people want to be able to feel part of a community, experience new things, learn and have fun, and Expo 2020 is the perfect place to do just that.”

Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off on October 1, 2021, and has seen 8,958,132 million visits in its first three months. It runs until March 31.

Prasoon Joshi. Image Credit: IANS

Joshi said in the statement: “Expo 2020 has allowed the whole world to gather in one place, with nations from every corner of the planet bringing the best of what they have to offer. This campaign is a manifestation of what Expo 2020 Dubai has nurtured and it’s rewarding to see it come to life. Working with Shri Amitabh Bachchan is always a learning experience, as he always brings new concepts to life and the collaboration with the great musician Shankar Mahadevan is always special. Together we have tried to give this campaign the edge it needs to instantly resonate with the audience.”

Bachchan, 79, is one of India’s biggest movie stars having acted in nearly 200 films such as ‘Deewaar’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Agneepath’ and ‘Piku’.