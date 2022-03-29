Dubai: March 31 is expected to be the busiest day at Expo 2020 Dubai and organisers are advising visitors to use public transport, including Dubai Metro, which is open 24 hours on that day.
Visitors are also advised to arrive early. Tareq Ghosheh, Expo‘s chief events and entertainment officer, said Dubai Metro will run non-stop on March 31 until April 1 to ensure visitors’ safe and efficient arrival and departure.
Expo recorded more than 1 million visits last Friday, Saturday and Sunday and more well-wishers are expected to are expected to say their final goodbyes to the world’s greatest fair.
The closing ceremony is expected to come down with a bang as there fireworks, air shows and world-class performers for the grand finale.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had earlier tweeted: “If you’re planning to visit #Expo2020 via the #DubaiMetro, make sure you have enough balance in your #nol card or recharge before departing to enjoy an easy and comfortable journey without delay or waiting time at Expo 2020 Station due to the heavy turnout to the exhibition site.”