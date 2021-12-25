Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai visitors marked Christmas with a memorable prayer service for humanity organised by The Holy See, among other events celebrating the ocassion.
Award-winning Lebanese singer Tania Kassis and the Festival Chorus wowed guests with an extra-special carol service on the Jubilee Stage. The performances were followed by a live stream of the Christmas Mass from Bethlehem.
The Holy See is the world’s smallest sovereign state with a global influence, and the central government of the Catholic Church. The Holy See Pavilion at Expo is located in Mobility District, where visitors can discover the importance of sustaining inter-religious and diplomatic dialogue.
Earlier, on Friday, Expo had kicked off Christmas Eve celebrations with energetic performances by the United Kingdom’s most successful gospel choir group, the London Community Gospel Choir, and American soul artist Naia Izumi.
Also, the London Community Gospel Choir – founded in 1983 – presented a night of festive soul, rhythms, and Christmas-themed gospels at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.
The group was followed by virtuoso guitarist and singer-songwriter Naia Izumi, who visited from Georgia to offer Expo visitors an musical event to celebrate the occasion.
Meanwhile, India Pavilion kick started the Christmas celebrations with fun and games for children on Christmas Eve.
More in store
On the Christmas Day, the India Pavilion was scheduled to host the renowned AO Naga Choir for a night of music and a screening of the movie Parmanu: The story of Pokhran.
Elsewhere, at Andorra Pavilion, the traditional celebration Tió de Nadal (Christmas Log) was scheduled to be held from 4pm on Saturday. The old tradition marks the making of “wood log” sweets and chocolates.
Al Wasl Plaza, where children and adults have been enjoying the snow flow and Christmas celebration, on Sunday night will host a performance featuring songs and dancing. The main dome known as the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai gets transformed into a winter wonderland, giving Santa the ultimate Christmas present of all.