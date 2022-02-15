Dubai: The number of weekly visits to Expo 2020 Dubai have passed the 1 million mark for the first time since the site opened in October 2021, reaching a total of 13,457,400 as of Monday.

Among the highlights last week were UK National Day on February 10, with His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attending the pageantry and welcomed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.

The Philippines celebrated its National Day the following day, which included a concert in Jubilee Park by Filipino-American pop icon Bamboo, as well as a cultural performance by Daluyong ng Diwa, depicting the 4000-year history of the Filipino people.

Grammy-nominated South African DJ, producer and songwriter Black Coffee showcased Expo’s latest venue – the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) Arena – while musical ensemble Thaikkudam Bridge, and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor attracted thousands of Indian fans to the familiar surroundings of the Jubilee Stage last weekend.

International Day for Girls and Women in Science on February 11 saw the gathering of global female experts to discuss how to ensure gender equality and accessibility for all in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Former CEO and Chairman of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi joined Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, for ‘Global Leadership: Work, Family, and our Future’, an Emirates Festival of Literature panel discussion that showed how women’s education was essential to grow economies.

The half-term school break has also brought many families to the site, with the launch of “family-friendly” shows and a raft of activities and workshops for children dotted around the site.

Meanwhile Expo’s virtual visitation numbers reached more than 121 million.

Coming up

Tuesday night will see a performance by global superstars Coldplay. With the UAE becoming the first country in the region to announce a Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, Coldplay will show its support of Expo’s Programme for People and Planet and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by performing at Al Wasl Plaza.

Almost 10,000 bookings have been allocated for the inner and outer gardens of Al Wasl Plaza, with extra outdoor screens made available across the Expo site and a further 4,000-plus bookings in the DEC Arena to address the monumental interest from the general public.