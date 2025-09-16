Why Hollywood just paid $3M for Harry Potter's Draco-Hermione fanfiction

SenLinYu is no stranger to magical fandom fame, having risen from the Harry Potter fanfic world, particularly the Dramione corner. Their 2023 dark fantasy, Manacled, racked up 10 million views on AO3 and earned 100,000 five-star ratings on Goodreads. Redditors still talk about how “wrecked” they were, some even crying for days after reading it. Alchemised is inspired by Manacled, which featured Hermione trapped by Draco, leading to confrontations with lost memories and shocking revelations. Following Manacled’s success, SenLinYu rewrote the story, changing the setting and genre while keeping the memory-loss trope at its core.