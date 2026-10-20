Who is Sunil Malhotra? Apu returns to The Simpsons after 8 years with a new voice

He told Variety that when his agent mentioned a Simpsons audition, he knew right away it was for Apu, and his stomach sank. But he was also curious. Apu had been silent for eight years, and Malhotra wondered whether the writers’ room had changed. He asked himself whether the show could bring Apu back in a way that acknowledged and apologised for past mistakes, whether he could make the character his own, and whether all of that could be done in a way that still felt like The Simpsons.