The most wholesome TV series in recent memory is getting back on set pretty soon!
In an interview with Variety, ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Phil Dunster said the third season of the Apple TV+ series begins filming on January 31.
“Honestly, I’m not trying to be coy, but I don’t know anything,” he said when asked about upcoming storylines. “I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what’s going to come here and there but there’s nothing really specific. They’re in the writers room now and we’ll see what happens.”
Dunster plays footballer Jamie Tartt in the show, which aired the final episode of season two on October 8.
Since its debut in 2020, ‘Ted Lasso’ has received critical acclaim. Among other accolades, it has been nominated for 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history, with Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein winning for their performances, and the series winning the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Sudeikis also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy.