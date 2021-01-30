The 10-episode limited series will see the return of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Catrall and Kristin Davis in 'Sex and the City'. Image Credit: Rex Features

You wouldn’t be wrong for thinking that New York City played the fifth character on ‘Sex and the City’, the hit HBO show that followed the fabulous lives of four friends surviving love and life in Manhattan.

With the limited series reboot now in the works, lead star and producer Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed that the new innings will address New York City’s ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Parker revealed details in an interview with Vanity Fair saying that COVID-19 will “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

Actress Kim Cattrall. Image Credit: AFP

‘Sex and the City’ will stream on HBO Max with a limited series that reunites Parker’s Carrie with Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda, and Kristin Davis’s character Charlotte. The fourth member of the quartet, namely Kim Cattrall, who played the vivacious Samantha Jones, is not returning for the series.

Parker also told TMZ earlier that Cattrall’s character will not be replaced. “We’re not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as the fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters we are super excited about,” she said.

Parker also shared some more nuggets about the new outing, saying that showrunner Michael Patrick King has employed a writers room made up entirely of women.

“It’s incredibly diverse in a really exciting way,” Parker said of the show’s new writers, who will infuse the series with new “life experience, political world views, and social world views.”

The series will feature 10 episodes of 30 minutes each, following the gal pals who are now in their 50s.

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” said Parker in the same interview. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”