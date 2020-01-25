MTV Studios and streaming service Quibi said they are teaming up to revive the show

Chance The Rapper performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, in Philadelphia. Image Credit: Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Celebrities, beware: ‘Punk’d’ is being revived. And this time Chance the Rapper is the one doing the punk’ing.

MTV Studios and Quibi said on Friday they are teaming up to revive the show with Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper pranking unsuspecting A-listers.

No date was announced but the show will be available only on Quibi’s mobile video platform. Quibi is an upcoming short-video streaming service that’s backed by Hollywood studios.

‘Punk’d’ had an eight-season run on MTV, ending in 2007. The host back then was Ashton Kutcher and he got the better of such celebs as Justin Timberlake, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey and Frankie Muniz.