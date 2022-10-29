Long-running British TV show ‘Doctor Who’ is going to have a new streaming home soon.
The BBC and Disney Branded Television have united to turn ‘Doctor Who’ into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world.
Disney+ will exclusively stream new seasons of ‘Doctor Who’ outside the UK and Ireland. The announcement was made by the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’.
The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023, to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the classic science-fiction programme that first released in 1963. The series follows the adventures an extraterrestrial being that looks like a human, a Time Lord called the Doctor.
Actor David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials, before Gatwa takes over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor over the festive season.