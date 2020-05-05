The cast of the hit NBC sitcom came together for a ‘reunion episode’ via video chat

Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation Image Credit: NBC

A ‘Parks and Recreation’ video chat reunion episode has reportedly raised $3.5 million (Dh12.8 million) for Feeding America, a food bank charity in the United States.

The cast of the NBC sitcom — which came to an end in 2015 — reunited virtually on Thursday for the special, even performing a group rendition of ‘5,000 Candles in the Wind’, a tribute song which Andy Dwyer’s (Chris Pratt) band Mouse Rat wrote on the show.

Much of the original cast of “Parks and Recreation” virtually reunited to reprise their roles in a special for charity that aired April 30. MUST CREDIT: NBC Image Credit: NBC

The reunion featured a whole host of familiar faces, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Rob Lowe and Adam Scott.

There were also some special guests, including Paul Rudd as Bobby Newport — the recurring character, known throughout the show for his lack of intelligence, seemed to be living under a rock and seemingly hadn’t heard about the coronavirus.