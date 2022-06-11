The Queens Gambit
'The Queen’s Gambit' Image Credit: IMdB
Netflix is using successful original shows such as ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Money Heist’ to develop a wave of new mobile games.

The platform plans to release nine new games later this year, including a ‘Queen’s Gambit’ chess and puzzle game this summer. ‘The Queen’s Gambit Chess’, published by Ripstone Ltd in the United Kingdom, is a single- and multi-player game that includes chess lessons, puzzles, matches, and rivalry with other players. Paladin Studios is also releasing a family puzzle game based on Netflix’s baking competition show ‘Nailed It!’ this summer.

MoneyHeist-1621075650559
'Money Heist' Image Credit: Netflix

The streamer plans to produce four more games next year, including one based on the hit show ‘La Casa de Papel’/ ‘Money Heist’. The single-player game, developed by Kilasoft, will transport players to Monaco as the squad prepares to plunder a billionaire’s casino.

A dating simulation game based on ‘Too Hot to Handle’ is in the works of developer Nanobit and publisher Stillfront Group, while a role-playing game from Chimera Entertainment will immerse players in the universe of Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’.