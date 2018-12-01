A few months after the filming in Paris has ended, Brosnahan is sitting in a London hotel suite, a vision of polished perkiness with perfectly set waves, a prim floral dress and a tendency to laugh breathlessly after most responses. The 27-year-old is unfailingly polite — concerned I might be hungry and explaining she normally keeps a supply of snacks on her at all times — and fastidiously positive, expressing wild enthusiasm over everything from Enid Blyton books to her high-school drama teachers. She even has the ability to inject something as monstrously depressing as the Brett Kavanaugh hearing — in full swing at the time of our interview — with a large dose of optimism. “I was overcome with all of these conflicting emotions at once,” she says. “Angry and sad, and also inspired and hopeful about the future of our country all at the same time.”