Money Heist Image Credit: Netflix

The end of hit Netflix show ‘Money Heist’ is almost here, and it’s going to be grand.

The streamer has announced that the final fifth season of the Spanish crime drama will release in two parts; volume 1 will be out on September 3, while volume 2 releases on December 3.

The series, known as ‘La Casa De Papel’, first released on Spanish network Antena 3 in May 2017. Set in Madrid, it’s about a team of thieves who are led by a mysterious man known as The Professor.

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” said Alex Pina, the show’s creator, in a statement. “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”