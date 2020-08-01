All good things must come to an end and looks like the hugely popular show, ‘La Casa De Papel’ or ‘Money Heist’ as we know it, is drawing to a conclusion after the fifth and final season.
Streaming giant Netflix, which airs the show, confirmed the news today, saying that season 5 will comprise 10 episodes, with production commencing from August 3.
Created by Alex Pina and produced by Vancouver Media for Netflix, the show has drawn a cult following over its last few seasons, with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also admitting he’s a fan.
“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth season of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season,” Pina said in a statement.
The series stars Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel HerrAn (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), among others.
Miguel Angel Silveste (‘Sky Rojo’, ‘Sense 8’) and Patrick Criado are confirmed as new additions to the ensemble cast.
‘La Casa De Papel’ season 5 will be directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo.