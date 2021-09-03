Hollywood actress Kate Walsh is putting on the white coat again to reprise her role as Addison Forbes Montgomery on long-running medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.
Walsh posted a video on Twitter confirming the news, writing in the caption: “It’s really happening. Dr. Addison Montgomery will see you shortly.”
Walsh played a gynecological and neonatal surgeon on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. She first appeared in the shocking season one finale, where her character shows up at the hospital and meets her estranged husband Derek Shepherd and his new love interest Meredith Grey.
As the series progressed, Walsh eventually got a spin-off show based on Addison’s character, ‘Private Practice’.
According to Deadline, Walsh’s character Addison will appear in multiple episodes in the upcoming season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy’.