LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood Palladium on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

British actress Jameela Jamil recalled her struggles with an eating disorder during her 20s and urged people to seek treatment for the condition.

‘The Good Place’ star recently took to Twitter to share a photo of herself.

“This was a sad day 10 years ago,” she recounted in the tweet. “I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was ‘too fat’ and that I would be publicly fat-shamed the next day.”

“I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 [minutes],” she continued, “Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s.”

Jamil followed the photo with a message and suggestion to her followers to seek treatment for similar ailments.

“The therapy I used to help me was called EMDR [eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing], it works faster so it was much cheaper,” she said.

“CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy] didn’t work for me personally. So if it doesn’t work for you, try EMDR. It’s free in some countries. I’m thankful for the brilliant ‘I Weigh’ community for helping my recovery. Love you,” the actor said.

The actress who is also a radio presenter often speaks out publicly against products that encourage weight loss.