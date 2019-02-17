All this heaps more pressure on perhaps the most keenly anticipated revival of them all. Last month, Showtime officially ordered a series that will constitute either a reboot of, or more accurately a sequel to, ‘The L Word’. When it originally ran in the 00s, its unapologetic focus on a group of Los Angeles homosexual women — at a time when it was rare to have one such character in a TV show, here was a series where there were hardly any who weren’t — made it a cultural milestone. In 2019, though, news of its return immediately raised questions about whether ‘The L Word’ would broaden its view and improve its representation of bi and trans characters, and women of colour: television has progressed rapidly on all those fronts in the decade since ‘The L Word’ was last shown. If the sequel isn’t fully up to date, viewers will boot it out.