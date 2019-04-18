The five-part documentary will air across local outlets in the UAE

A trailer for ‘History of the Emirates’ has launched online, giving a sneak peek into the upcoming Image Nation Abu Dhabi docuseries about the UAE’s heritage and ancient past.

“The UAE has a remarkable history of exploration, innovation and tolerance. ‘History of the Emirates’ will follow this epic story across 125,000 years,” said Mohammad Al Mubarak, chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

“Image Nation has created a landmark documentary that uncovers the many ways in which the nation’s past has shaped the country we see today. The series will be an important event for the whole community — bringing together viewers from all generations and backgrounds to learn more about the UAE’s incredible past,” he added.

The five-part documentary will air across local outlets in the UAE in the fall. Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Jeremy Irons will narrate a three-part version of the series, which will air globally on National Geographic, SBS (Australia) and SVT (Sweden).