A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series titled ‘How I Met Your Father’ has been ordered at Hulu with Hilary Duff set to star in the lead role.
In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that begins in the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.
According to an individual with knowledge of the project, it remains unclear how/if the new show will tie into the original, reports Variety.
The new series hails from ‘This Is Us’ co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who serve as writers and executive producers on the news series. ‘How I Met Your Mother’ creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are also onboard as executive producers.
‘How I Met Your Mother’ aired on CBS for nine seasons from 2005-2014. The series starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan.