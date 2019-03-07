The original series, aired from 1992 to 1999, followed the Buchmans as newly-weds

"Mad About You" cast members Helen Hunt, far left, Anne Ramsay, second from left, Paul Reiser, in black jacket, and Reiser's wife Paula, far right, laugh at a satiric video made by the show's crew, Monday, Nov. 11, 1996, during a private party at the House of Blues in West Hollywood, Calif., to celebrate the NBC television comedy's first 100 episodes. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Image Credit: AP

Paul and Jamie Buchman are picking up where they left off 20 years ago on ‘Mad About You’.

On-demand service Spectrum Originals said Wednesday a limited series will bring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser back as the New York City couple.

The original series, which aired from 1992 to 1999, followed the Buchmans as newly-weds through early parenthood.

The sequel will explore modern marriage from the perspective of empty nesters, Spectrum said. It’s set to debut in late 2019.

In a statement, Hunt and Reiser promised the same funny, heart-warming show, adding, “as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older.”

Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, is a consultant.