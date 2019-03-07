Paul and Jamie Buchman are picking up where they left off 20 years ago on ‘Mad About You’.
On-demand service Spectrum Originals said Wednesday a limited series will bring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser back as the New York City couple.
The original series, which aired from 1992 to 1999, followed the Buchmans as newly-weds through early parenthood.
The sequel will explore modern marriage from the perspective of empty nesters, Spectrum said. It’s set to debut in late 2019.
In a statement, Hunt and Reiser promised the same funny, heart-warming show, adding, “as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older.”
Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser, is a consultant.
Spectrum Originals is launching this spring with the Gabrielle Union-Jessica Alba drama series “LA’s Finest.”