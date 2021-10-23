The dark side is growing in force!
Hayden Christensen is returning to his role as Anakin Skywalker in the live-action series ‘Ahsoka’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The Lucasfilm and Disney Plus show will star Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, who was Skywalker’s Jedi apprentice. Her character was featured in the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’ and first introduced in the fan-favourite animated series ‘The Clone Wars’.
Details on his role are stuill under wraps and it’s unclear whether he’ll appear as Skywalker or Darth Vader.
It has however been reported that ‘Ahsoka’ is set to take place five years after ‘Return of the Jedi’, so Vader will already be dead.
This could mean that he’ll be appearing entirely through flashbacks, or showing up as a Force ghost.
The new series is set to start production early in 2022. It will be written by Dave Filoni, who’s also slated to executive-produce alongside Jon Favreau.
Christensen is also returning for the Obi-Wan prequel series, starring Ewan McGregor in the titular role.