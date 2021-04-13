Hank Azaria Image Credit: AP

Hank Azaria isn’t done apologising for voicing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on ‘The Simpsons’.

In a recent episode of the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Azaria was apologetic for voicing the Indian character since 1990, which has been criticised for promoting stereotypes over the years.

Last year, Azaria announced that he would not be returning to voice Apu for the Fox comedy at a time when the industry became more woke and called into question why white actors were taking away roles from people of colour.

During his chat with ‘Armchair Experts’ hosts Dax Shephard and Monica Padman, Azaria said that he wished he’d committed to exiting the Apu role many years before he actually did. “I’ve had a date with destiny with this thing for about 31 years,” he said. “Part of me feels like I need to go around to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologize, and sometimes I do when it comes up.”

Apu, the character Hank Azaria voiced on The Simpsons Image Credit: FOX

According to Deadline, Azaria particularly apologised to Indian-American actor Padman. “I know you weren’t asking for that, but it’s important. I apologize for my part in creating that and participating in that.”

The Emmy winner also called on other shows to follow suit. “If it’s an Indian character or a Latinx character or a Black character, please let’s have that person voice the character. It’s more authentic, they’ll bring their experience to it, and let’s not take jobs away from people who don’t have enough,” he added.